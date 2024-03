Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz is set to be back in the cockpit at the Australian Grand Prix this week after recovering from surgery for appendicitis, the team said Wednesday.

The Spaniard missed the last Formula One race in Saudi Arabia, with 18-year-old British reserve driver Oliver Bearman a late replacement.

The teenage rookie finished an impressive seventh in his debut, driving with the cool aplomb of a seasoned campaigner to underline his huge potential.

