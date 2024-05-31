Poetess and playwright

Doreen was born in Floriana and, pursued studies in philosophy, modern European literature, and political thought at the UM. She specialized in English and Maltese literature and obtained her MA in literature, a diploma in human relations, and a diploma in political thought.

In 2011, Doreen Micallef’s home in Valletta was restored by the Maltese Academy – the organization that promotes the use of the Maltese language in Malta. Upon the completion of the restoration, the home became the organization’s headquarters.

Micallef won the Redifussion Golden Star for best radioplay three times (1969, 1971, 1972) and was awarded the Phoenician Cultural Award in 1984. Some of her poems were printed in a poetry journal in the USA (1973).

In 2019 the National Book Council had commemorated Doreen Micallef by naming the National Poetry Contest in her honour.

Micallef’s publications include poems and prose. Her poems also feature in anthologies like Linji Ġodda (1973) and Ilħna Mkissra (1992).

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.