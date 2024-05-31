Għasri marks the feast of Christ the Saviour on Sunday. Bishop Anton Teuma will concelebrate pontifical mass at Għasri parish church, with the participation of the Lauda Sion choir, at 9am. During mass, a girl will receive her First Holy Communion, while two children will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation.

In the evening, mass will be celebrated at 6.30pm, and at 7.30pm the Visitation Band will play marches along the streets of the village. The procession with the titular statue of Christ the Saviour, led by Mgr Michael Mintoff, who is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination, starts at 8pm. The procession will be accompanied by the Għarb Visitation Band.

On Saturday, Festa Vigilis, dedicated especially to teenagers and youths, mass will be said by Mgr Mintoff at 6.30pm, followed by the Corpus Christi procession accompanied by the Visitation Band of Għarb. The same band will deliver a concert at Saviour Square at 8.45pm. Fireworks by the 15th of August pyrotechnic factory will take place in the main square at 10pm.

The church music, accompanied by the parish choir Lauda Sion, will be under the baton of Maestro di Cappella Ivan Attard.