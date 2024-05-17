Bishop of Jhansi, India

Born at Floriana, son of Francesco Saverio and Filomena née Baldon, Joseph studied at St Aloysius College. At the age of 19, he joined the Capuchin Order and was given the name of Francis Xavier. After following a course in philosophy and theology, he was ordained priest on 25 May 1918.

Fenech had to wait for five years to realize his desire to go to the missions. After his ordination, he was assigned to Marsa parish church but left for Daman, at Bombay, India in June 1923. He spent six years in Bandra, Zaroli, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Saugar, and Shampura. In April 1929, together with four other Maltese missionaries, he was stationed in Jhansi to develop this territory into a diocese, which in less than 40 years, was to be run by its own bishop and clergy.

Fenech raised schools and churches, helped the needy from his scanty means, distributed medicine to the sick, and became a friend and a father to all. In 1940 the territory of Jhansi was separated from the diocese of Allahabad and created into an apostolic prefecture. During the same period, Fenech was apostolic administrator of the Allahabad and Lucknow dioceses whose bishop, Mgr A. Poli, was a prisoner in a concentration camp.

Pius XII nominated Fenech the first apostolic prefect of Jhansi in 1946 and, eight years later, the first bishop of Jhansi. He was consecrated bishop in Malta by Archbishop Gonzi at St John’s co-cathedral on 28 November 1954. In his 40 years at Jhansi, Fenech raised a diocesan clergy for Jhansi with its own first Indian bishop, according to the wishes of Rome. He also founded many churches and other institutions including schools, hospitals, orphanages, dispensaries, foundling-homes, and boarding-houses for old and the poor.

Paul VI accepted his resignation as bishop of Jhansi in May 1967 and nominated him titular bishop of Musuca in Bisacena. He died in Asha Niketan, Bhopal, India.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.