Bishop of Gozo

Giuseppe Pace was born in Victoria, Gozo, the son of Gio Batta Pace and Cecilia née Pace. He obtained his matriculation certificate in 1906 and proceeded to the Capranica College in Rome to study for the priesthood.

Pace obtained a doctorate in philosophy from the Capranica College, a doctorate in theology from the Gregorian University, and a doctorate in canon law from the Lateran University.

Pace was ordained priest in 1913 by his great uncle Archbishop Pietro Pace. Three years later the Holy See nominated him canon lector of the Gozo Cathedral.

In 1924, when Michael Gonzi was nominated bishop of Gozo, Pace was chosen as his secretary and also rector of the seminary, a post he held up to 1958. At the seminary, he was also professor of dogmatic theology, Holy Scripture, and Church history.

In 1928 Pace was nominated archdeacon of the Gozo Cathedral and in the same year the Holy See, in recognition of his meritorious service, conferred on him the title of domestic prelate.

Pace was consecrated bishop on 17 December 1944 and was solemnly installed as bishop of Gozo on 8 April 1945.

Pace presided over the coronation of the Marian shrines of Our Lady of Graces, of the Immaculate Conception at Qala, and of Our Lady of Pompei in Victoria.

Pace died on Good Friday, and was laid to rest in the chapel of the Blessed Sacrament at the Gozo Cathedral.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.