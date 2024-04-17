Scholar of Arabic Studies

Born in Mosta in a farming family, Deguara joined the Franciscan Minors of Ta’ Ġieżu convent in Valletta in 1825, and studied literature, philosophy, and theology. He was ordained priest on 20 May 1834 by Bishop Mgr Francesco Saverio Caruana.

In 1834 he went as a missionary to the Middle East, accompanying the newly-appointed superior of the Holy Land. In 1838 he was posted to Alexandria as chaplain of the Maltese community. Later he also served as chaplain of the Maltese in Cairo and also as chaplain and superior at Latachia parish, where he taught Italian and Arabic. In 1849 he taught the same languages in Bethlehem. After being posted again at Alexandria (1851-1857), he served for two years in Tripoli, Libya, as an apostolic missionary.

Back to Malta in 1859, Deguara was chosen guardian of the Convent of Ta’ Ġieżu, Rabat. He strove to strengthen the established fraternities of the Franciscan Third Order and to start new ones, amongst them those at the churches of St Philip in Birgu, St Julians in Senglea, and in Mqabba, Siġġiewi, Ħaż-Żebbuġ, Dingli, Lija, Għaxaq, Mellieħa, Birkirkara, and Ħamrun.

On hearing of the need to settle the trouble within the Franciscan friars at the Holy Land of Armenia, Deguara offered to go there to settle things, a mission he concluded successfully.

Deguara died at the Ta’ Ġieżu Convent, Valletta.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.