Calleja was born in Corfù, Greece. His grandfather Michele had originally emigrated from Żebbuġ to Egypt.

Calleja graduated in law at the Sorbonne but singing was his real vocation.

He made his debut as an amateur at Florence’s Teatro Verdi in 1904. Following further studies he was auditioned by Toscanini and Gatti-Casazza, making his debut at Milan’s alla Scala in Catalani’s La Wally on 3 March 1907.

Calleja built up a wide repertoire and reputation and sang in the leading opera houses of Europe and the Americas. He sang twice at the Royal Opera House, as Samson in Saint-Saens’s Samson et Dalila on 3 January 1920 and in the title role in Verdi’s Otello on 20 March 1923, both to wide acclaim.

The death of both his parents as well as his brother Michele in quite rapid succession demoralized him and he retired rather early.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.