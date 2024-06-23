Entertainer

Born in Msida, the son of Loreto Catania and Maria Dolores née Mallia, Johnny completed his primary education and then studied privately. Between 1941 and 1964 he was employed as an armament fitter with HM dockyard.

Catania founded the Stage Commandos Theatrical Co. in 1945 and the Radio Muskettieri a year later. Between 1956 and 1964 he promoted various amateur talent contests.

A much-loved comedian, Catania performed shows in Malta, London, Toronto, San Francisco, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney.

He migrated to Canada in 1964 where he worked tirelessly in the community and promoted the cause of the Dar tal-Providenza, the residential home for the handicapped. He died in Windsor, Ontario.

The Malta Post, in October 2019 issued a postage stamp of Johnny Catanaia, one of the founders of the Stage Commandos.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.