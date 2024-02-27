Architect and Parish Priest

Matthaeolus Saliba, son of Francesco and Pauluccia was born in Żurrieq, He was ordained priest by Bishop Cagliares on 21 September 1630.

Between March 1631 and May 1633, he was curate of Żurrieq before being appointed parish priest of the same town on 4 October 163. It seems that Saliba graduated as an architect before 1646, but later, instead of this degree, the doctorate in sacred theology started appearing after his name.

Don Matthaeolus designed and supervised the building of the new parish church of Żurrieq, with a cruciform plan. It was completed in 1657 and was deemed, at that time to be the largest and most beautiful parish church in the Maltese Islands.

Together with his brother, Cleric Biagio, he donated a large wooden crucifix which was placed in front of the pulpit. Another donation by the brothers Saliba was a new bell for its belfry in 1677. It is known as Il-Qadima. Matthaeolus Saliba is considered one of the most noteworthy sponsors of Żurrieq.

Saliba also designed the church of St Publius in Mdina, and the Annunciation church of Vittoriosa. He continued the work on the church of St Paul Shipwreck in Valletta after architect Bartolomeo Garagona. The Bighi palace at Kalkara is also attributed to Saliba.

Saliba died at the age of 69, after having served as parish priest of Żurrieq for 41 years, and was buried in the church which he had built.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.