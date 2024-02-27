Paulo Dybala scored his first hat-trick in a Roma jersey in a 3-2 win over Torino in Serie A on Monday to keep the capital city side’s Champions League ambitions alive.

But Lazio stuttered in Tuscany, missing a chance to close the gap on their city rivals with a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina.

Roma are sixth with 44 points, four points off Bologna who occupy the final Champions League berth.

Fiorentina move up to seventh, three points behind Roma after overtaking Lazio, who drop to eighth spot.

England defender Chris Smalling got his first start for Roma in nearly six months.

