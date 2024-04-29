Musician and Composer

The son of Salvatore and Gaetana Bugeja, Pietro Paolo was born in Valletta. Little is known about his childhood, but he was a student of Francesco Azopardi*. At the age of nineteen he left Malta to continue studying music in Naples at the San Onofrio Music Conservatory. He remained in Naples for six years. While in Naples Bugeja occupied the post of maestro di cappella of the Church of San Ivo. While a student at San Onofrio, he composed his first solemn mass dedicated to San Ivo. He also wrote another mass dedicated to Sant’Irene, and both masses were approved by the authorities.

Following the death of Francesco Azopardi (6.2.1809), the Bishop, Mgr Labini appointed him as maestro di cappella to the Cathedral of Mdina, and St John’s Co-cathedral, Valletta.

A well-known conductor, Bugeja was appointed orchestra director of the Teatro Reale for 1806-1807 season. That same season, the operatic company performed L’Andromaca and Bugeja conducted this production. During the 1812-13 season, Bugeja also conducted at the Teatro Reale where he directed three productions. For the season 1815-16, Bugeja was again employed as director of the orchestra and artistic director. Pietro Paolo Bugeja also held the position of guarantor of the Teatro Reale. His final year in these positions was during 1825-1826 season.

In 1824-1825, while Sir Francis Hastings, the new Governor had arrived in Malta, a musical allegory was presented at the Teatro Reale in his honour. The work Il Primo Omaggio was written by Cesare Vassallo*, with music composed by Bugeja.

In 1813 Bugeja composed a sacred oratorio Gioas, Re di Giuda, (libretto by P. Metastasio). This oratorio was performed during the 1815 season at the Teatro Reale. This first theatrical attempt by Bugeja was not received with enthusiasm. Discouraged by this failure, he decided to dedicate himself to sacred compositions. He wrote masses, psalms, hymns, antiphons and symphonies. While many of these works are still performed in Maltese churches, Pietro Paolo Bugeja wrote two masterpieces - Recordare and O Salutaris Hostia. The latter is still very popular and it is still played abroad, notably in St Peter’s in Rome. Although Bugeja died in 1828 his compositions are still popular.

In October 1800 Bugeja married Antonia Pulis, and they had three children, among them Vincenzo and Filippo, who were both musicians.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.