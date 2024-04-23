Footballer

Born at Msida, Troisi started playing football with Msida United in 1908. He soon developed into one of the best inside forwards of his era. He was much in demand and many teams were after his services. Troisi was one of four brothers, the most famous of the others being Anthony, who played with Salvu both for Hamrun Spartans and the KOMRM.

In 1909, Troisi played for St Joseph’s United of Msida in the newly-formed Civilian Football League. His exploits soon caught the eye of Floriana FC and the next season he joined the champions. With Floriana he was an instant success. He made his debut for the Irish on 6 November 1910 against the Army Service Corps, at inside right, taking the place of the great Salvu Samuel.

With Floriana, Troisi stayed for two seasons. In 1910-1911 he was part of the team that won the first-ever Maltese cup final. Floriana beat Valletta United 2-0 at the old National Ground. The next season he helped the team to win its second consecutive league championship. At the end of the league competition he returned to St Joseph United, forming part of the team which lost 0-3 to St George’s in the final of the Mile End Cup.

Between 1912 and 1919, Troisi played for the Spartans but he punctuated his stay at Ħamrun with visits to nearby Italy where he played with Napoli in the Italian league.

In 1916 Troisi formed the club of Birkirkara United. During World War I he also formed part of the famous KOMRM team. In season 1921-22 he had a brief stay with St George’s before he emigrated to Tunis where he died prematurely during the Spanish Flu epidemic.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.