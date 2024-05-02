Sculptor and Statuary

Wistin (Agostino) was the son of Giuseppe Camilleri and Caterina née Bonnici, both from Żejtun, Camilleri was born in Victoria, Gozo and educated at Government Primary School, and the Bishop’s Seminary, Gozo. In his late teens, he studied under Giuseppe Calì* and Giuseppe Duca*. For two years he pursued artistic studies in Rome at the Accademia di San Luca under Canonica, Pizzardi, Mancini, and Coppa. He was a friend of Antonio Sciortino in Rome.

Camilleri established his studio in Victoria. His first papier-mâché statue was St Calogerus for St Francis church, Victoria. He produced many such statues for churches in Malta and Gozo and those of Maltese communities in Australia, the UK, the USA, Tunis, and Serbia.

Camilleri’s works include the statues of the Sacred Heart at Fontana parish church, St Paul at Munxar parish church, Our Lady of Graces at the Capuchins’ church, Victoria, St Joseph of Kalkara parish church, which was destroyed by enemy action, St Jude also at Kalkara: St Michael at Żejtun, and Jesus the Redeemer at St Francis church in Valletta.

Wistin Camilleri also made several statues for the Holy Friday processions in the Maltese islands. These include The Holy Sepulchre at Mosta and Vittoriosa. His Betrayal of Christ at Naxxar was his last work in papier-mâché which he executed at the age of 91 years.

Stone sculptors include; the two statues on the cornice of the Capuchins’ church in Victoria, the 1800 original designs as well as those of the 12 statues of the apostles for Ta’ Pinu basilica, statues for street niches in Gozo, and monuments in cemeteries.

Camilleri executed statues in mixed concrete for Qala and Kerċem as well as the majestic statue of Christ the Saviour, which was destroyed by natural elements, on il-Merżuq hill in Marsalforn.

Camilleri produced designs for lace work and front altars canopies for local churches, winning the first prize in the Wembley competition in 1923.

In 1920 he was awarded a certificate of merit for his statues in papier mâché by the Malta Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce.

He was knighted commander of the Sovereign Order of St John of Jerusalem and was also awarded the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice.

Camilleri married Frances Cauchi in February 1936 and they had six children, Paul, Alfred, Mario, Michael, Josephine, and Catherine.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.