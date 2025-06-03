The Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday has issued wide ranging restrictions in response to the incidence of Newcastle Disease, a highly contagious virus affecting birds.

In a notice issued by the Veterinary Regulation Directorate and published in the Government Gazzette, the Ministry said the restrictions will take immediate effect and cover the entire country.

Fairs must not involve the use of birds and no birds can be found in open markets whether for trade or not, the notice stated.

It added that pet shops must keep all birds located inside their shops and trade, including online sales, "must stop".

Moreover, all birds in zoos and parks should be kept “as much as possible” inside, with minimal contact with wild birds.

Pigeon races in Malta are banned and the birds cannot be taken outside the country to race. Pigeons must be kept in their lofts and cannot be exercised.

Falconers keeping birds of prey must keep their birds on their premises and must not allow them outdoors.

Hatcheries are banned from giving day-old chicks to anyone for leisure purposes and the sale of all poultry products outside Malta is not permitted.

Manure originating from poultry licensed farms must be kept on the premises, treated with quicklime and covered.

Last week the ministry confirmed that two poultry farms had reported cases of the highly contagious virus. The often severe disease can cause severe respiratory, nervous and digestive symptoms in birds. The virus spreads rapidly in flocks through droppings, secretions and airborne particles.

Transmission of the disease to humans is very rare. There is no evidence of any human to human transmission.

The affected chickens were “humanely euthanised” according to EU regulations with the eggs and meat from the infected farms destroyed by incineration. Farmers whose chickens tested positive for the virus and comply with VRD instructions are entitled to compensation.