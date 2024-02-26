A woman was given an 18-month jail term suspended for four years after she admitted to shoplifting from The Atrium, Forestals and Smart Supermarket.

Donna Andrews, 37, from Santa Venera admitted to committing the thefts in January and February this year.

The prosecution said police had received various theft reports from the three Birkirkara establishments since January.

CCTV footage showed Andrews stealing items, and police also linked her to another theft in July. She was arrested on Saturday after police obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana gave Andrews a suspended jail term and placed her under a supervision order for 18 months, during which time she is to repay €1,193 for the items she stole.

The magistrate explained to her that she had to ensure she did not commit a crime in the next four years or she would automatically be jailed for 18 months.

“I give you my word,” the accused promised in reply.

When he explained that she would get help through the supervision order she said: “I appreciate it. I need it. I thank you very much... I’m sorry.”

Attorney General lawyer Brandon Bonnici prosecuted with Inspectors Andrew Agius and Joseph Mallia. Lawyer Wilfred Bugeja was legal aid lawyer for Andrews.