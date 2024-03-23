The inaugural race of the Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club Go&Fun Triathlon Series kicked off on Sunday in Salina, welcoming a mix of seasoned veterans and first-time participants who raced in Sprint and Olympic Distances.

As the first chapter of the four-part series unfolded in Malta’s triathlon hub, the race provided some surprises as newcomers took their places on the coveted podiums.

In the Olympic Distance triathlon (1,500m swim, 40km bike, 10km run), BSJ’s Keith Galea took the lead in the 1500m swim to set the pace for the podium contenders.

