Reserves at the National Blood Transfusion Centre have dropped drastically, the Guardamangia bank said on Saturday.

It urged people - especially those who have O Positive and O Negative blood to donate as soon as possible.

Last month, the centre said operations had been cancelled due to blood reserves being critically low.

The centre is open between 8am and 6pm.

Donors must present their Maltese Identity Card. One can also present a Maltese driving license or passport.

More information on Facebook and Instagram.

People can also call on 7930 7307 or 8007 4313 for more information or to book transport to the centre.