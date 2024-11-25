November has become an important month for local businesses, as Black Friday sales are a way for businesses to get a head start in Christmas sales, according to a senior officer of a leading business lobby.

“We have now seen the trend that November and Black Friday sales are essentially the beginning of the Christmas season and a very important month for businesses,” Marcel Mizzi, senior officer of the Malta Chamber of SMEs said on Monday.

Mizzi was speaking during the launch of the lobby’s Black Friday website- a page that provides details on the Black Friday offers provided by different businesses, ranging from offers on electronics to home interior and fashion outlets.

Originating in the US, Black Friday is now considered one of the shopping high points of the year.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 29, yet what began as just a day event, many businesses have adopted the trend to stretch their deals for a week and some even for the whole month of November.

The platform provides an easy way for customers to browse and find the best discounts offered by local businesses. The website also provided details on the opening hours of the shop and if they provide deliveries.

Mizzi said so far around 90 businesses are participating in the initiative, and said the number will grow in the coming days.

Chamber of SMEs head of Communication, Fabian Demicoli said a few years ago, Black Friday sales would be limited to electronic or home decor outlets, but now all businesses are trying to find a way to be involved in Black Friday sales.

“Today, consumers are always searching for sales, both locally and online,” he said.

When asked for details on an update on those businesses that are providing a whole month of discounts, Demicoli said the results look promising.

“While it’s still a bit early to compare results to last year, for those businesses that had a strong marketing campaign, they are already seeing a return and so far it’s been positive,” he said.