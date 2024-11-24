As Black Friday approaches, numerous online and in-store retailers start promoting their special deals. This global shopping event allows consumers to buy desired items at lower prices. However, not everything that looks like a bargain truly is, so it is important to be cautious. The following are some tips to help consumers find the best Black Friday deals and avoid problems and disappointments.

Research and compare prices

Before hitting the streets, even virtual ones, consumers are encouraged to research and identify which retailers are offering the best deals. Familiarising yourself with pre-sale prices can help ensure that advertised discounts are genuine. It is also helpful to compare prices and offers from various outlets to avoid being swayed by flashy discount claims. When considering a deal, consumers should focus on the actual selling price rather than the percentage discount.

Remember your rights

Discounted prices do not mean fewer consumer rights. Legally, even discounted products must be as described, fit for purpose, and of typical quality for similar products. If not, as a consumer you are entitled to free remedies, such as repair, replacement, or even a refund if repair or replacement are not possible. Where a product is sold at a discount due to damage, sellers must inform consumers. Buyers should check for these defects carefully, as they cannot later complain about known faults.

Changing your mind

If consumers change their mind after a purchase or make the wrong decision, sellers are not required to provide a remedy. In such cases, the seller’s voluntary return policy applies. Consumers should review the shop’s return policy, especially during sales events like Black Friday, as return timeframes may be reduced or temporarily suspended.

Sellers are legally required to clearly display the final selling price. Indicating only a percentage discount is not sufficient

Black Friday deals and Christmas gifts

Consumers planning to start their Christmas shopping during Black Friday should confirm with sellers whether unwanted gifts can be returned or exchanged during the holiday season. Certain retailers may have special policies for extended returns, but these vary widely, so it is important to clarify the exact terms before purchasing. This information, along with any additional terms and conditions, should be clearly noted on the gift receipt or proof of purchase to avoid any misunderstandings.

Shopping online for Black Friday deals

When shopping online from an EU-based seller, consumers have 14 days to return unwanted items for a full refund. However, consumers should check if return postage is their responsibility. Additionally, online orders must be delivered within 30 days from date of order, unless otherwise specified in the sales contract. If not, consumers can cancel the purchase and request a refund. If an online purchase arrives faulty or not as described, the seller must offer a free remedy, covering any postage fees if the item needs to be returned.

Price indication and misleading discounts

Sellers are legally required to clearly display the final selling price, even during seasonal or limited-time offers. Hence, indicating only a percentage discount is not sufficient. Additionally, all offers must be genuine. It is illegal for sellers to exaggerate discounts to appear more significant than they are. When comparing discounted prices to previous prices, the previous price should reflect the least price at which the goods were sold in the 30 days before the discount was applied.

Furthermore, when promoting discounts, sellers are required to use clear and accurate language to avoid misleading consumers. For instance, if a 50 per cent discount is advertised on a store window without specifying any limitations or exceptions, consumers should expect that all items in the store are available at the stated 50 per cent discount. If the discount only applies to certain products, this should be clearly indicated. Transparency in advertising helps consumers make informed decisions and ensures that retailers uphold fair trading practices.

While Black Friday presents exciting opportunities to secure great deals and savings, it is crucial for consumers to remain informed about their rights and responsibilities to guarantee a positive shopping experience. In the event that shoppers face issues such as misleading offers, unfair practices, or other consumer-related concerns, they have the right to seek assistance. They can get in touch with the Office for Consumer Affairs by visiting the MCCAA website below and fill out the ‘Contact us’ form. Consumers can also call the helpline at 8007 4400 for support and guidance.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt