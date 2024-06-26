Blackcatcard, a fintech brand by Papaya Ltd., is proud to announce winning a prestigious category as the "Best Innovation in Financial Technology of the Year" during the Malta’s Gaming Excellence Awards (MiGEA) 2024. This award recognizes Blackcatcard's significant contributions to financial technology innovation, reinforcing its status as a trendsetter in the industry.

"We are honoured to receive this award from MiGEA, an organization synonymous with excellence and innovation in the industry. Our development strategy focuses on creating industry-specific payment solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of various business sectors, including iGaming. We are firm believers in the potential of embedded fintech, which allows for the seamless integration of payment solutions into a wide range of products. This recognition by MiGEA, with audited results and international certification, reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers – both individual and corporate," said Igor Tsybolyuk, CEO of Blackcatcard.

Blackcatcard has developed a state-of-the-art payment gateway Blackcatcard Pay tailored for the iGaming and gambling industry. It offers a cost-efficient alternative to traditional card acquiring through account-to-account (A2A) transfers. This solution enables immediate transactions without the need for payment cards, eliminating obligatory deposits and settlement fees. Additional benefits include cashback, bonuses, and a partner program that allows gambling projects to earn from players' activities*. Partnering with Manerio UAB**, Blackcatcard provides a comprehensive interface for both fiat and cryptocurrencies.

At the moment, Blackcatcard is also developing an exclusive payment product for individual customers. They will be able to dive into the world of iGaming with special cards offering superior cashback for gambling. These cards will guarantee maximized cashback on deposits (15% or more), win multiplicator for withdrawals, and much more.

The MiGEA awards celebrate the top performers and innovators within the industry. Held annually in Malta, the awards bring together key stakeholders to recognize achievements and foster further advancements in gaming and associated industries.

Blackcatcard is issued by Papaya, Ltd. Papaya, Ltd. is licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI). Registration number C55146. You can get more information about terms and conditions on the website blackcatcard.com. *The bonus payment is a part of the loyalty program provided by Baltic Technology Solutions OU. Detailed terms and conditions can be found here. **An integrated custodial crypto wallet and the crypto exchange are provided by the partner Manerio UAB. Find more information at maner.io.