Last Sunday, on the occasion of the feast of St Anthony at Għajnsielem church, Fr Walter Vassallo OFM blessed the traditional bread of St Anthony during the 11am mass for children. He later distributed the bread to the children who were accompanied by the parents.

St Anthony’s bread is an expression of devotion, remindful of St Anthony’s love and aid to the poor when he was alive.

The tradition dates back to the 13th century, originating from a story when a young child fell into a barrel of water and drowned. The mother begged St Anthony to help, promising to donate the weight in grain of her child to the poor if her daughter was revived. The child arose as if asleep, and thus began the tradition of giving alms to the poor for favours received through St Anthony’s intercession.

Another tradition has it that the name of St Anthony’s bread came from a French woman named Louise Bouffier in 1890, who promised loaves of bread for the poor when St Anthony helped her to open the broken lock of her small linen shop. After his help, her shop became the base for St Anthony’s bread.