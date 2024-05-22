Robert Abela called for the public to vote for the Labour Party in the June 8 elections, and claimed the "establishment" will attack if people decided not to vote.

“If the establishment sees a slight sense of hesitation, they will attack you,” the Prime Minister told supporters on Wednesday at a political activity in Ħamrun.

“You heard what they declared, they declared a war against you, but do not let them. I am not scared of their holy war, I will remain calm and strong, so be by my side.”

His comments come after he said the Opposition wants to "stoke tensions" on the day a "solidarity meeting" is being organised as Joseph Muscat is charged in court over the hospitals scandal.

During his speech, Abela recalled all the different measures and benefits the government provided to the people, noting the €10,000 first-time buyers scheme, increase in children’s allowance, pensions and the minimum wage.

"This is not enough though, we are ready to give you more," he said, to cheers of the crowd.

“Teachers will also be given the biggest raise that the country has ever seen,” Abela said, a reference to the ongoing teachers' union and government discussions on the revised teachers collective agreement.

The Malta Union of Teachers gave the education minister until May 24 to wrap up the negotiations over the new collective agreement for teachers.

Abela gave no further details on how big the raise will be.

He said despite a pandemic and two global wars, the Maltese economy “was, still is and will remain” the first and strongest in the European Union.

He said the government plans to incentivise businesses operating from certain localities to prioritise the regeneration of such areas. No further details on the plan were provided.

"I am proud to be the Prime Minister because I know that with you behind me, our country will continue to be successful, he said.

MEP candidate Thomas Bajada and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana also addressed the crowd.