Pedja Miletic, a well-known film producer based in Malta, has died, his wife announced on Wednesday.

Miletic was the producer of Blood on the Crown, an award-winning Maltese film about the Sette Giugno uprising.

The film, which was released in 2021 and features Hollywood grandees such as Harvey Keitel and Malcolm McDowell, depicts the Maltese people's journey towards independence from British rule in 1919.

The film was the biggest winner at the first Malta Film Awards in 2022, taking home seven awards.

Miletic also worked on the film Rose Island (2020) and was the producer of Cagefighter (2021) and Starfish (2023).

Miletic (left) during the production of the Prime Minister's New Year's message during the Christmas period. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

His last production was aired just hours before his death, on New Year's Eve - Ira Losco's rendition of the Maltese National Anthem that was broadcast before and after the Prime Minister's New Year's message.

The production was filmed just two days before Christmas.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

His wife, Petra Miletic, took to Facebook to announce his sudden death on Wednesday, saying it was "a terrible end to 2024 and a most horrible morning".

"My love, my hero my everything. So many plans, so much potential," she wrote.

"You were the greatest dad and husband and awesome guy. I am lucky to have had you in my life. You loved me for who I was. I don't know how life will go on without you."

His wife's post on Facebook on Wednesday.

Miletic was also the producer of Times Talk when the programme migrated from television to online.

Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech recalled the time they worked together and hailed Miletic as "a smooth operator who never buckled under pressure and tight deadlines."

Pedja Miletic (third from right) next to one of his cinematic heroes - British director Peter Greenaway (fourth from left) during a recording of Times Talk in 2018.

Fellow cameraperson Mark Zammit Cordina, who worked with Miletic on the Prime Minister's New Year's message just last week, said he was shocked to hear the news.

"The film community has lost a great man," he told Times of Malta.

"Who would have thought that the last production of 2024 would be the last time working with you, buddy. Just about a week ago we were working on this production and talking about diving experiences and possible future shoots."