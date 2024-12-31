Prime Minister Robert Abela has appealed for unity while extolling the government's achievements in a televised New Year message on Tuesday.

"My appeal for the New Year is one for unity. Let’s work together to find solutions to the issues affecting our people. United we are greater than the sum of our parts. Unity is far greater than resentment," he said.

The prime minister delivering his Christmas message. Video: DOI

There was a lot of good in this nation, he said. The people were kind and hardworking and the economy was thriving and creating more wealth.

Imported labour - one of the most significant challenges

In the coming days, he said, the government would continue addressing one of the most significant challenges the country faced, that of imported labour.

"I will ensure that as the economy grows, this does not adversely affect the quality of life of the Gozitans and Maltese, or indeed the environment around us."

In the tourism sector, he said, Malta had the luxury of being able to prioritise and lean towards quality, not the quantity, of tourists it attracted.

"We have solutions, and these solutions shall be implemented. We have a clear plan, and we know where we’re heading."

The prime minister also promised listeners that they would witness the implementation of Budget measures in their day-to-day life, including the announced tax cuts, higher pensions and a better children's allowance.

During the year the government would also intensify its work to address various people’s needs, including surgeries needed by the elderly. "We are putting in our best efforts to reduce waiting lists in the shortest time possible," he said.

In housing, the government would support everyone to become a homeowner. Bold schemes and incentives would be introduced, such as equity sharing.

"When this country comes together, when this country shows courage and does not bow down in fear, it will always forge ahead, writing the next chapter of our story of success. A story of perseverance where the smallness of our nation does not compare to the vastness of our dreams for it," Abela said as he wished the country a happy new year, also on behalf of his wife Lydia and daughter Giorgia Mae.