Kevin Ellul, who was once under investigation in connection with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, told a court that he is the target of a "frame-up" originating from prison.

Taking the witness stand under oath, Ellul said police had questioned him in 2022 in connection to the assassination. Keith Arnaud and another inspector asked him if he had prepared a bomb, had been approached to participate in a bombing and of his alleged links to George Degiorgio, one of the men convicted for the journalist’s murder.

"I never met George Degiorgio in my life. I only know George from the news," he told the court.

The former suspect, who is not facing charges, was testifying in the trial against Robert Agius (ta’ Maksar) and Jamie Vella, who are accused of supplying the bomb.

Prosecutor Godwin Cini told the court that the investigation into Ellul's involvement in the bomb has been closed and there will be no criminal action against him in this case.

A day before Ellul's testimony, two prisoners had testified that they had been told by a woman named Nicole Brignone, that Ellul had supplied the bomb. She denied making the claims.

"These are rumours," he said. "I deny them absolutely. This is a frame-up on me from prison. I was a bomb victim," Ellul told the court.

He described how he survived a car bomb in Għargħur on May 23, 2018, telling the court how the device exploded as he opened the gate to his family’s farm.

"I got out of the car, opened the door to the farm, then BOOM! Everything fell on me. I ended up in ITU. I was dying," he said.

He claimed it made no sense for him to leave a bomb in a place visited by his children and where he kept two dogs.

Asked if he had any more facts on the bomb he said he had his "suspicions" but stopped there.

During his brief time on the stand, he was not asked about claims Brignone had earlier made in court, that he allegedly told her former prime minister Joseph Muscat had "paid someone" for the murder

Under cross-examination, Ellul said he had been arrested in 2022 after arriving back to Malta from Sicily and was questioned about alleged links to Robert Agius, ta' Maksar. He told the court that he met Robert Agius in 2011 - while they were friends back then, they had since broken contact.

He was also asked about various allegations made by Brignone, whom he said he had met "some three or four times", including about drugs, weapons, and explosives. Ellul repeatedly declined to answer, invoking his right to silence.

He also refused to respond when asked if he knew how to prepare a bomb, or whether he had known in advance of Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Asked if he remembered wanting to pay back Robert Agius for the 2018 bomb he was injured in, Ellul nodded but said he would not answer.

Ellul confirmed he had travelled to Vietnam for six months, but denied fleeing the country. “Had I wanted to run, I wouldn’t have returned to Malta,” he told the court.

Asked if his nickname was "double o", he also refused to answer.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are prosecuting on behalf of the AG Office. Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is assisting Adrian Agius.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are assisting Jamie Vella. Lawyers Alfred Abela and René Darmanin are assisting Robert Agius. Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are assisting George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia is assisting the Caruana Galizia family.