Joseph Muscat has been named by a witness in court as having allegedly paid for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, during a dramatic testimony that also linked other senior figures and criminal players to the 2017 bombing.

The claim was made by Nicole Brignone, a woman with a long history of drug use and criminal association. She testified that Kevin Ellul, also allegedly deeply involved in criminal networks, told her that the former prime minister “paid someone” to have the bomb placed.

Muscat, who has not been charged with any crime linked to the Caruana Galizia murder and vehemently denies any connection to the murder, resigned in January 2020 amid a series of protests linked to the fallout from the Caruana Galizia probe.

In a Facebook post he described Brignone's testimony as a "heinous lie".

Brignone was testifying during the trial of Robert Agius (ta' Maksar) and Jamie Ellul, who are accused of supplying the bomb.

Who's who in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case. Graphic: Christian Busuttil/Design Studio

Brignone's testimony, originally given in secret before an inquiring magistrate in 2022, was read out in court on Wednesday, when she was stopped by the defence and asked to confirm the section about Muscat. She asked for a chair, began crying and confirmed it again on oath.

Brignone said Ellul had also referred to Muscat as “iblah” (idiot), and claimed he named other politicians in connection with the plot. Her testimony also included references to Keith Schembri, Muscat’s former chief of staff, claiming he too was “involved in some way” in the murder plot, though she did not provide further detail.

Brignone said Ellul was close to George (Fulu) and Alfred (il-Ciniz) Degiorgio, the brothers who are serving prison sentences for carrying out the bombing.

She claimed Ellul was aware of the bomb plot in advance and was approached to participate in it, but refused. “I’m not stupid,” he reportedly told her, despite staying closely involved with the men allegedly behind the assassination. Brignone also said the self-confessed middleman in the Caruana Galizia case, Melvin Theuma, “knew everything.”

Kevin Ellul, described as 'notorious' by police, survived a bomb explosion in 2018. Photo: Times of Malta

She said Ellul harboured a deep grudge against the ta’ Maksar criminal clan, who he believed had betrayed him. She alleged that he had planned to place a bomb near their home and studied their property in detail, turning off phones to avoid signal tracking. She recalled seeing sacks of what Ellul said was explosive material stored in his garage.

Brignone’s account placed Ellul at the centre of a web of criminal activity involving drug trafficking, weapon stockpiling, and bomb-making. She described his possession of a revolver, which she later sold, and a visit to Għargħur, where she fired a weapon under his supervision. “He opened a kilo of cocaine in front of me,” she said.

Brignone admitted to years of drug addiction, being homeless, and maintaining intimate relationships with both Ellul and Brandon Cachia . She said she kept many of Ellul’s secrets and only came forward because she wanted to tell the truth.

Asked if she feared getting in trouble for her statements, she said: “Will I get into trouble for saying these things?” She was told she needed to tell the truth.

In testimony on Tuesday, Cachia said Brignone had told him that Ellul supplied the bomb but, when confronted, she denied she had made this claim.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are prosecuting on behalf of the AG Office. Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is assisting Adrian Agius.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are assisting Jamie Vella. Lawyers Alfred Abela and René Darmanin are assisting Robert Agius. Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are assisting George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia is assisting the Caruana Galizia family.

The trial continues