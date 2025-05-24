The Eurovision Song Festival organisers should address concerns over the voting system, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said, amid controversy that saw Israel win the public vote during last Saturday’s contest.

"It's in the interest of the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) for everyone to trust the voting system in use. The fact that countries expressed their reservations needs to be addressed - even if they are not in the right," Bonnici told Times of Malta.

During the Eurovision final, Israel finished in a runner-up position, despite the widespread condemnation over its government's military operations in Gaza.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The country’s song New Day will Rise, performed by Yuval Raphael, received 60 points from the jury but an astonishing 297 from the public vote - more than any other participant in the song contest.

Following the results, Spain’s public broadcaster requested an investigation of the results and a review of the televoting system, which allows viewers to vote up to 20 times for a single contestant.

Spain argued that this system can easily lead to a manipulation of results. Other national broadcasters, including those in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Iceland, and Finland, have also raised concerns.

Questioned about this, Bonnici said everyone involved in the festival wanted a voting system that could be trusted.

“I am convinced that the EBU always seeks to improve on what they have,” the Culture Minister said.

Bonnici was also asked if he agreed with Eurovision winner, Austria's JJ that Israel should be excluded from next year’s contest.

“This is a very delicate point, as some people say countries should not be allowed to participate if they are committing acts we can never agree with. Others say artists should not have to pay a price for issues of a political nature,” he said.

“I understand both sides,” he diplomatically answered.

“I can never agree with what Israel is doing. I am very vociferous about this and have spoken out many times. At the same time, the artists should not pay the price for decisions made by politicians. At this stage, I have nothing to add.”