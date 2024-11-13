Boomerang Partners was named winner of the prestigious SiGMA Europe Award 2024 for Best Player Engagement nomination. With it, industry professionals recognized the success of the company this year: 5x growth in sport betting, partnership with AC Milan as Official Regional Betting Partner in Europe, and collaboration with women football star, Swiss and Juventus forward Alisha Lehmann. With these activities, the company is demonstrating its leadership position in sports affiliate marketing.

During the SiGMA conference, AC Milan legends Massimo Ambrosini and Serginho supported activities at the Boomerang’s booth.

In 2024 Boomerang’s betting segment surged 5x. Collaboration with Alisha Lehmann and partnership with AC Milan as its Official Regional Betting Partner in Europe also had an impact on these achievements. The brand visibility and credibility to partners and engagement level have increased multifold with such collaborations. Affiliates considering working with the company can expect lucrative and personalized offers, great sports products, and a strong brand, which, in conjunction with partnerships with AC Milan and Alisha Lehmann, provides excellent conversions and player engagements.

Vitalii Prokofev, CEO of Boomerang Partners, commented: “We’re truly honoured by this award – it’s a powerful recognition of the work we are doing. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our efforts resonate within the industry and community, inspiring and motivating us to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovations.”

In collaboration with Alisha Lehmann, Boomerang Bet, the flagship product of Boomerang Partners, has initiated a series of social media campaigns and live streams. Also, it is set to launch a joint merchandise line in the near future. The partnership with AC Milan, on the other hand, has seen exciting initiatives. These are ticket giveaways for home matches and special events.

The SiGMA conference is still ongoing. Attendees are invited to visit Boomerang’s booth 1164 to learn more about the company’s innovative products and offers. Also, they can win tickets for an AC Milan home match.