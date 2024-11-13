A combat support regiment of the Armed Forces of Malta will be marching from Pembroke to Valletta on December 18 in aid of Puttinu Cares.

The route march is being organised by the 3rd Regiment.

Puttinu supports Maltese patients and their families who must travel abroad for treatment. Each month, at least 80 patients from Malta travel to the UK for vital medical care and many of them face significant financial burdens during their extended stays.

The 3rd Regiment said in a statement Puttinu has worked tirelessly since 2008 to alleviate this pressure, providing a total of 20 apartments in London for the patients and their families.

It added that contributions to Puttinu - whether monetary or in the form of goods or services - are welcome.

Monetary donations above €500 will have their photo uploaded on the Puttinu Cares social media page.

The 3rd Regiment is a combat support regiment tasked with providing direct support to AFM units through the deployment of trained soldiers.

Donations can be made through:

BOV Mobile on 7949 9423

BOV Bank Transfer: Beneficiary Name: Puttinu Cares; Account number: 400 1812 2134; IBAN: MT70VALL22013000000040018122134; Swift Code: VALLMTMT

HSBC Bank Transfer: Beneficiary Name: Puttinu Cares; Account number: 089077341001; IBAN: MT55MMEB44897000000089077341001; Swift Code: MMEBMTMT