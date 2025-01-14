The Buġibba and Luqa branches of Bank of Valletta have reopened, offering a modern and refreshed environment.

These renovations underscore BOV’s dedication to continually improve its facilities to meet the evolving needs of customers, the bank said.

Meanwhile, the branch in Żebbuġ has temporarily closed following a small fire that developed on the premises. Plans are now in place for a thorough renovation that will result in a new modern branch.

New look

The newly-refurbished Luqa and Buġibba branches now feature a contemporary design, including a new colour scheme aligned with the latest standards for the bank’s refurbished branches.

To better serve customers, both branches now include dedicated privacy areas, providing a comfortable and secure setting for confidential discussions. These spaces reflect the bank’s commitment to ensuring the highest levels of discretion and client care.

The Buġibba branch also introduced a new queue-management system, designed to streamline service delivery, reduce waiting times and improve the overall customer journey.

Throughout the renovation period, the bank prioritised continuity of service from both locations. ATM facilities at both branches remained fully operational during the process, and nearby branches were available to assist customers, thereby minimising any inconvenience caused by the temporary closures.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the online appointment booking system for an even more seamless experience. By scheduling an appointment in advance, customers can reduce their waiting times and ensure timely service at their preferred branch. Both the Buġibba and Luqa branches are available as options on the system.

Renovations at Żebbuġ branch

Following the minor incident experienced on December 28, the planned renovations at the bank’s branch in Żebbuġ were brought forward to ensure the safety and comfort of both employees and customers.

This thorough renovation will deliver the same modern and customer-focused improvements seen in other recently-upgraded branches. During the closure, customers are encouraged to use nearby branches at Rabat, Qormi and Siġġiewi.

The closest ATMs are located in Rabat, Qormi, Siġġiewi, and Attard.

For more information, to book an appointment, or to find specific BOV branches or ATMs, one may visit the bank’s site on www.bov.com.