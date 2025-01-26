As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, Bank of Valletta will host two customer outreach events featuring the string quartet of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) next month.

A recital at the Basilica and Collegiate Proto-Parish church of St Paul in Rabat on February 3 will mark the launch of the restoration of nine 18th-century paintings.

Another recital, taking place on February 24 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Sanctuary in Sliema, will launch the onsite conservation work on the iconic apsidal painting The Triumph of the Immaculate Conception by Giuseppe Calì.

These events will include a brief intervention by restorer Pierre Bugeja from PrevArti, who will deliver an insightful talk about the restoration process, sharing the history and significance of the artworks that will be restored.

Preserving Malta’s artistic and cultural heritage

These initiatives build on the success of BOV’s six outreach events in 2024, which combined music and the arts to create a meaningful connection between the bank, its customers and the wider community.

The bank’s chief operations officer, Ernest Agius, said: “Our 50th anniversary is not only a celebration of our history but also an opportunity to give back to the communities that have supported us throughout the years.

“These events allow us to preserve Malta’s artistic and cultural heritage while providing enriching experiences for our customers. Through initiatives like these, we are reaffirming our commitment to excellence, sustainability and community engagement.”

Everyone is invited to attend the February events which start at 7pm. Seating is available on a first-come basis and no pre-booking is required.