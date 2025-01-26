Bank of Valletta (BOV) marked a significant milestone this week with the listing of its €100 million 5% Unsecured Subordinated Bonds (2029-2034) on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange (MSE), that took place on November 11, 2024. The occasion was celebrated with the traditional ‘Ringing of the Bell’ ceremony, hosted at the MSE in Valletta.

In his welcome speech, MSE chairman Joseph Portelli, highlighted BOV’s longstanding partnership with the Exchange.

“Bank of Valletta’s shares were the first security to be listed on the Official List in 1992. Over the years, the bank has demonstrated its commitment to the local market and its large shareholder base,” he said.

Kenneth Farrugia, the bank’s CEO, expressed gratitude for the strong market response to the bond issue, saying: “This €100 million bond, the largest ever to be listed on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange, was oversubscribed within days of its launch.

This success underscores the trust that both institutional and personal investors place in the bank

“This success underscores the trust that both institutional and personal investors place in the bank and validates our strategic vision to strengthen capital and deliver long-term value for all stakeholders.”

He further emphasised BOV’s role as a key player in Malta’s financial sector and the bank’s history of pioneering initiatives, including being the first Maltese company to list bonds on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Present at the event were also Kevin Cardona, the bank’s chief finance officer, and members of BOV’s Capital Funding and Issuance and Capital Advisory teams, who played pivotal roles in the successful bond issue.

Representatives from the main stakeholders were also in attendance, including Camilleri Preziosi Advocates as legal counsel, and Rizzo Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd, and Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd as joint sponsors.

The event was attended by management and staff of the Malta Stock Exchange, who collaborated closely to bring this milestone to fruition.

BOV said its €100 million bond issue further solidifies its position as a leader in Malta’s financial landscape, reflecting its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.