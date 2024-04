A five-year-old boy was grievously injured when he was hit by a car in Naxxar on Monday evening.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Leli Falzon at about 6.30pm.

The boy was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 52-year-old man from Żebbuġ, Gozo.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is holding an inquiry. The police are investigating.