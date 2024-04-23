French culinary finesse will meet the freshest seafood delights as The Seafood Market Grill collaborates with L’ Ambassade de France à Malte for this year’s Goût de/Good France event.

The ninth edition of the international initiative continues its tradition of bringing the quintessence of French cuisine to all corners of the globe.

More than a culinary event, Goût de/Good France is a global mission that showcases the ingenuity, passion and ethos of chefs from over 150 countries, all united by a reverence for French gastronomy, registered as humanity’s intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2010.

Head chef Adam Demanuele, alongside his skilled team, is presenting an eight-course gastronomic journey that is as innovative as it is respectful of tradition. Each course is a celebration of flavour, meticulously crafted to reflect the season’s best ingredients.

The event takes pride in a wine pairing that promises to be as distinguished as the menu itself.

Fabien Etienne, French sommelier and international wine consultant, will pair each dish with a meticulously selected wine, promising a harmonious marriage between the plate and the glass.

The event, taking place at The Seafood Market Grill in Gżira on April 24, promises a service that is attentive yet unobtrusive, dishes that are composed with both precision and artistry, and an ambiance that speaks of subtle luxury.

Early table reservations are encouraged. Following the French night, a Spanish night will be held on May 22, which will be the last in a series of monthly events before a brief pause, to resume again in October. One can book through The Seafood Market Grill’s website www.theseafoodmarket.com.mt. For more updates, check the restaurant’s social media pages.