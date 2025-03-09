A pensioner from the UK has been missing in Malta since Friday after not returning to his Sliema hotel from a walk in the area.

Michael Clarkson, 74, also known as Mike, left the Victoria Hotel for a short walk at around 4pm on Friday, but did not return.

The Yorkshire man was wearing jeans and a dark hoodie sporting the crest of the Duke of Wellington army regiment in which he served.

The party he was travelling with reported his disappearance on Friday and said they had filed a police report.

Clarkson and his wife Barbara, joined by their friends Jennifer and Peter Crowther, are on holiday in Malta to celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary.

Jennifer Crowther said the group was "very worried about him", adding they had been constantly searching Sliema for him since he had gone missing.

She said the missing man, while having seemed in good health in Malta, suffered from periods of forgetfulness and anxiety, and appealed for help finding him.

His sister in the UK said his family back home were "extremely worried" and joined the calls for help finding her brother.

Those with information regarding Michael Clarkson's disappearance should contact the police, even confidentially, on 2122 4001/119 or at the nearest police station.