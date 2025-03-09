In recent years, women have been reshaping the corporate world and stepping into leadership roles in increasing numbers. From top executives to entrepreneurs, female leaders are paving the way for a more inclusive and innovative business environment, bringing with them a leadership style that fosters collaboration, empathy and long-term sustainability.

This reality is very much in evidence at Forvis Mazars in Malta, where 62 per cent of the workforce is composed of women, 51 per cent of the managers are female, and out of nine partners and directors, four are women. Moreover, at a global level, the Group’s international management team is composed of 55 per cent women C-suite executives.

In this article, we discuss leadership challenges with four women occupying key roles within Forvis Mazars in Malta, The women who will be sharing their opinions and experiences with us are Ruth Farrugia, Tax Director; Anita Grech, Audit and Assurance Partner; Alicia Vella, Advisory Director; and Fiona Custo’ Pearson, Finance Director.

During our conversation with these executives, one area which was given particular emphasis was that of the importance of access to mentoring and support for women (and men) who are making their way up along the corporate ladder. Fiona Custo’ Pearson explains that the concept of facilitating and supporting the journey of employees along their career path through effective mentoring, has always been a mainstay at Forvis Mazars. She adds that “It is a privilege to be in a position where one can guide and support young people in unlocking their full potential, and accompany their professional growth as they develop a sense of belonging and greater self-confidence in their role.”

Female leaders tend to bring different leadership qualities to the table. Studies have shown that women are more likely to adopt a collaborative leadership style. Anita Grech points out that: “This approach prioritises teamwork, communication, and consensus-building, which can lead to higher levels of employee satisfaction and better organisational outcomes.” She also underlines the importance of empathy, with leaders prioritising the understanding of the needs and concerns of their team members. Anita believes that “this emotional intelligence enables them to foster stronger relationships within their organisations, which can improve morale and productivity.”

Ruth Farrugia touches on the importance of embracing authenticity, allowing women in particular to remain true to themselves at the workplace. “This mantra should be especially true in relation to a woman’s leadership style. Essentially authenticity marks you out for who you are; it rises above gender, it earns you the respect of your colleagues, and inspires those around you. In my corporate experience, I have learnt to strive towards communicating with confidence, while trying to be as approachable as possible. I believe that integrity and openness are qualities which are essential to any successful leader, and there is no doubt that these values help build trust and strong connections within one’s team.”

Alicia Vella highlights the issue of work-life balance as being of key significance, especially when it comes to women. She says that while it is a challenge for all leaders, “women still often bear a disproportionate share of household responsibilities. The pressure to succeed in the workplace while managing personal and family life can lead to burnout.” “What women need” she adds, “is more institutional support that understands and adopts the peculiarities of being a career woman in today’s society. These include exit and re-entry plans, dependent childcare support, accompanied by increased workplace flexibility.” She is proud of the fact that the firm acknowledges these challenges: “Fortunately, Forvis Mazars in Malta offers an array of family-friendly measures that allow us all to be more motivated and more productive, resulting in a better conciliation between work and family life.”