Spain’s Carlos Sainz has been ruled out of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix this weekend with appendicitis with 18-year-old British reserve driver Oliver Bearman taking his place, the Ferrari team announced Friday.

“Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery,” the Italian team said in a statement.

“Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship. The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery.”

Sainz, 29, had been suffering for several days, but took part in free practice on Friday, ahead of the second race of the season on Saturday.

The absence of Sainz, who is losing his seat to Lewis Hamilton next season, is a major blow to Ferrari as he was the only driver other than Red Bull to win a Grand Prix in 2023 in Singapore.

