The Malta Chamber of Scientists has elected Alexandra Bonnici as its president.

Bonnici, who succeeds Gianluca Valentino in the post, is the first female president in the association’s history.

She is a senior lecturer at the University of Malta and the head of department of Systems & Control Engineering within the Faculty of Engineering and has long been involved in STEM engagement, having introduced engineering technology clubs within her faculty.

Outgoing president Gianluca Valentino.

Bonnici was elected during the association’s Annual General Meeting, held on February 19.

She is joined on the Malta Chamber of Scientists council by new members Erika Puglisevich and Christian Borg. Several other council members were confirmed in their posts: André Xuereb as Treasurer, Edward Duca as Secretary, Matthew Agius as Public Relations Officer, Jackson Said as Science Policy Officer, Giuseppe DiGiovanni as Online Liaison Officer, and Cristiana Sebu as Editor-in-Chief of the journal Xjenza Online.

Outgoing chamber president Valentino moves on from the role following two successive terms leading it. During his four years as president, he spearheaded a rebranding of the Chamber and supported various initiatives such as Wired Youth: Science Forum, CineXjenza, Science in the City, Malta Cafe Scientifique and Kids Dig Science.

The Malta Chamber of Scientists also signed memorandum of understanding agreements and collaborated with various entities such as the University of Malta and The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry during that time.

Speaking during his final AGM as president, Valentino said the chamber “provides a valid platform for scientists, researchers, STEM educators and science communicators to continue working to ensure that science in Malta keeps moving in the right direction.”

In her first message as chamber president, Bonnici said she hoped to follow in the footsteps of Valentino in continuing the good work of the MCS.