This item appeared in the ‘Connecting Malta to mainland Europe’ supplement by ATTO published with The Sunday Times of Malta on April 7, 2024

Malta, an island nation with a maritime tradition going back hundreds of years, is located six nautical miles off the main Mediterranean Sea routes between Gibraltar and the Suez Canal and is the closest EU hub to North African ports like Algeria, Libya, and Tunisia, as well as serving as the gateway to Europe. Embracing its long tradition along with constant modernisation. Malta is a leader in the maritime industry, offering an array of logistical facilities and services.

Valletta Gateway Terminals Ltd (VGT) manages and operates the multi-purpose facilities at Malta’s Grand Harbour. Apart from being the island’s greatest geographical asset, the harbour allows the berthing of many types of vessels to serve a diverse set of needs. Its central location enables VGT and logistic providers to offer an effective distribution network that meets the demand of local industries and consumers.

VGT handles over 50,000 trailers, 18,000 vehicles and over 400,000 tons of bulk and conventional cargo a year. Spreading over an area of over 9 hectares with a total quay length of 1200 metres, it has and continues to invest in both infrastructure and equipment to increase its capacity. In 2023, VGT installed 3,800 solar panels on Deep Water Quay shed and this project will generate 1.5MW of electricity and reduce VGT’s emissions by almost 900 tonnes a year.

Over the past years, VGT has broadened its business by providing long- and short-term leasing and berthing facilities as well as secured storage space, both open and covered. The quays are well equipped to handle all sorts of vessels such as cruise liners, super yachts, fishing boats, tugboats, submarines, war vessels and seismic vessels.