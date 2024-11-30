The Malta Occupational Safety and Health Practitioners Association has expressed “grave concern” after more than two-thirds of builders failed a revamped theory exam required for their licence.

The high failure rate highlights systemic issues in Malta’s construction sector and raises urgent questions about safety and professional standards, the association said.

Times of Malta reported that seven in 10 builders failed the updated exam, despite some having worked as masons for up to 40 years. The exam forms part of the licensing process, which has existed for over 150 years but was updated in August and is now overseen by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Questions in the exam cover health and safety, construction law, geometry, concrete technology, and other technical aspects. The test includes multiple-choice and yes/no formats.

To work in the construction industry, masons need a professional licence. Last year, this was supplemented by a contractors’ licence, introduced after the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry, which underscored the need for greater oversight in the construction sector.

The association described the situation as “untenable” and called for the immediate creation of a working group, including health and safety practitioners, to review the licensing process.

It has also demanded that the government and the BCA revise the examination framework, interim measures to bridge skill gaps, and greater transparency in the licensing process.

The association also criticised the BCA’s comment that it was premature to discuss while the examination process is ongoing.

“This response is unacceptable. Matters of occupational health and safety, transparency, and timely action are imperative.”

Recent building collapses, some resulting in fatalities, were cited by MOSHPA as evidence of the urgent need for reform.

“The safety of workers and the public must remain paramount, with urgent reforms to bolster the construction industry’s commitment to compliance, competence, and accountability,” it said.