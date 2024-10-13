Studioseven is an audiovisual hub specialising in AV solutions for conferences and events, video production, and systems integration. The audiovisual (AV) industry in Malta is dynamic and rapidly evolving, yet finding skilled professionals remains a significant challenge. This gap impacts both new entrants and those already working in the field who need to upskill to stay competitive.

Recognising this need, Studioseven Audiovisual Academy was established with the mission to nurture fresh talent while also supporting current AV professionals in enhancing their skills. By offering specialised training programmes, hands-on experience, and industry connections, the academy plays a vital role in fostering a vibrant and resilient AV community in Malta.

At Studioseven AV Academy, the focus extends beyond merely imparting technical knowledge. The Academy strives to address and fulfil the diverse needs of AV enthusiasts across Malta. Their meticulously designed courses cover a wide array of topics, from the fundamentals of sound, video, and lighting to presentation skills, conquering tech fears, and advanced techniques in live event management and digital media integration.

Each course combines theoretical learning with hands-on experience in our state-of-the-art studio, ensuring that learners gain practical skills alongside their academic knowledge.

The Academy’s target audience encompasses anyone with an interest in audio-visual technology for theatre, conferences, events, media, TV, and film production. By addressing both the specific and shared needs of each group, the Academy provides tailored training and resources to support all areas of the AV sector.

In conclusion, the Academy is committed to bridging the skills gap in Malta’s AV sector. By providing high-quality, relevant training, the Academy empowers AV enthusiasts to drive innovation and excellence in the industry.