We live in a globally connected world, where each organisation often operates from multiple locations across the globe, and most certainly employing a workforce with diverse cultural, linguistic, and educational backgrounds. In the ever-evolving global business landscape, the necessity for an international workforce is undeniable, bringing with it a wealth of benefits and a set of inherent challenges.

The importance of a global workforce in today’s business environment is multifaceted:

Broader talent pool: Companies are no longer limited to hiring talent from their geographic area. They can recruit the best candidates from around the world, ensuring they have the most skilled and qualified individuals for the job, regardless of location.

Competitive advantage: A global workforce brings together diverse perspectives and ideas, fostering innovation and creativity. This diversity can lead to more effective problem-solving and give companies a competitive edge.

Market expansion: Having employees in different regions can help companies better understand local markets and consumer behaviour, making it easier to expand and adapt products or services to meet the needs of customers in those areas.

Operational flexibility: With a workforce spread across different timezones, businesses can operate around the clock. This can lead to increased productivity and the ability to respond quickly to market changes or customer needs.

Cost efficiency: Companies can optimise costs by leveraging differences in wage levels and living costs across various countries. This can lead to significant savings.

Cultural intelligence: A global workforce enhances an organisation’s cultural intelligence, allowing it to navigate international business dealings with greater sensitivity and effectiveness. This is crucial for building and maintaining relationships with global partners and clients.

Resilience and adaptability: A geographically dispersed workforce can provide a company with greater resilience in the face of local or regional disruptions. It allows for business continuity by distributing risk and leveraging the stability of different global regions.

Yet managing a global workforce of course comes with its own challenges. Managing employees from different cultural backgrounds introduces several complexities that can impact team dynamics, communication, productivity, and organisational effectiveness. In my view, the top three challenges include the barriers to communication, the differences in cultural norms, and navigating legal and ethical standards across all locations.

Different cultures have varying norms around communication, including directness, formality, and use of non-verbal cues. Misunderstandings can arise when styles clash, potentially leading to conflict or misinterpretation of intentions. Even when a common language is used for business, nuances and fluency levels can vary widely, leading to miscommunication.

Cultural norms dictate appropriate behaviour in professional settings, including attitude towards hierarchy and authority, punctuality and dress code, which may result in differences that can cause friction if not managed with sensitivity. Leaders need to navigate things such as decision-making and conflict resolution, carefully, in order to ensure effective collaboration throughout the organisation, and maintaining employee morale.

Legal and ethical standards have a huge bearing when managing a global workforce. Different countries have different legal frameworks and ethical norms, which can affect everything from labour laws to acceptable business practices. Ensuring compliance while respecting cultural norms is complex.

To manage these complexities, organisations often implement measures to mitigate challenges.

Deliver cultural competency training regularly, to encourage open communication, and foster an inclusive environment. This will help enhance employees’ understanding of different cultures, social norms, and business practices, and prevent misunderstandings.

Invest in reliable communication technology to facilitate collaboration and communication and connect team members across different locations. Here one would need to establish clear protocols for communication to ensure everyone is heard and information is shared effectively, while respecting different cultural norms, employee needs and different timezones.

Accommodate different time zones by offering flexible working hours and the option to work remotely. Also, implement HR policies that also allow for local customisation. HR policies and practices may need to be adapted to accommodate and respect cultural differences while still aligning with the company’s overall objectives and values. While maintaining core company values, adapt HR policies to align with local laws, customs, and employee expectations.

Offer holistic support particularly to the expatriate community through events, such as Local language support, team building activities, and recognition of cultural holidays and practices.

Managing a global workforce presents unique challenges, opportunities, and threats that require careful navigation. The complexities of cultural diversity, communication barriers, and compliance with local laws are a few of the hurdles that organizations must overcome to harness the full potential of their international teams. However, the opportunities make the endeavors worthwhile.

Embracing the complexities of a global workforce is a necessity but also an opportunity. With the right strategies, organizations can turn the challenges of global workforce management into a competitive advantage that propels them forward in the international arena.

Ediana Guillaumier is FHRD Board Member and Senior Manager, People Consulting and Learning Lead, EY Malta.