On Thursday, February 27, PKF Malta, in collaboration with TimesEvents, introduced Business Unwind, a series of exclusive events aimed at providing a relaxed and secure environment for business executives. The inaugural event took place at Madliena Lodge, welcoming managers, entrepreneurs, and leaders seeking to connect, share experiences, and gain insights on managing stress and maintaining well-being.

The vision behind Business Unwind is to create a comfortable and informal set-up where business leaders can escape the daily hustle, de-stress, and focus on the important issues for their businesses. This initiative goes beyond traditional networking events, offering a sanctuary where leaders can unwind and recharge.

“With Business Unwind, we wanted to break away from the monotone half-day conferences where only selected panellists debate the same subjects in a politically correct language. We wish to give real voice to business leaders and entrepreneurs to debate the important questions that keep them awake at night,” said Pierre Mangion, Business Development Partner at PKF.

Journalist James Cummings from Times of Malta hosted the evening, setting the tone for an engaging and enriching experience. The evening's highlight was clinical psychologist and University of Malta lecturer, Tania Farrugia. With over 20 years of experience, Farrugia has made significant contributions to advancing mental health services across diverse sectors. Her insights on managing stress and maintaining well-being were both enlightening and practical.

To kick off the session, guests were encouraged to shake off the stress of the day with a deep breath exercise. "

Each guest then received a colour-coded tag representing their current emotional state, adding an interactive element to the evening. The interactive content continued with a engaging presentation, where guests were invited to take out their phones and scan a QR code on the screen to answer some well-thought questions. Both Cummings and Farrugia engaged with the results, providing tips, and encouraging comments and questions from the guests.

The seamless interaction between the hosts and the audience kept the atmosphere relaxed and safe to open up about day-to-day struggles. Farrugia's practical tips on managing stress and prioritizing well-being resonated with the attendees, offering valuable takeaways for their personal and professional lives.

“Everybody enjoyed themselves, and the feedback was positive. This is certainly not your average networking event,” remarked a guest. The event concluded with a toast to new connections, shared wisdom, and the joy of unwinding together. As the evening continued with finger food and a glass of wine, the atmosphere remained one of relaxation and camaraderie.

PKF Malta and TimesEvents have set a high standard with the inaugural Business Unwind event. By providing a sanctuary for leaders to de-stress and recharge, they have created a unique platform that prioritizes mental and emotional well-being in the business community. With three more events to follow, attendees can look forward to further enriching experiences that foster meaningful connections and practical insights.

For those who missed the first event, the Business Unwind series promises more opportunities to connect, learn, and, most importantly, unwind in a very fresh concept for the business community.

To be part of the mailing list for future events, please register here.