Lidl Malta has donated €10,000 to Dar Merħba Bik, an NGO dedicated to supporting women and their children who have experienced domestic violence and abuse.

Operating since 1980, Dar Merħba Bik is an emergency shelter which provides support services for women and their children who experienced domestic violence and abuse.

In a press release sent on Tuesday, Lidl Malta said Dar Merħba Bik's mission aligns with Lidl Malta's values of community care and social responsibility.

Lidl Malta said it will work closely with the organisation to renovate the children's playroom within their shelter. The renovation aims to create a welcoming space for the children during a challenging time.

"We are deeply moved by the tireless efforts of Dar Merħba Bik in supporting women and their children affected by domestic violence," said Owen Micallef, Lidl Malta Director.

"Our donation and collaboration reflect our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. We believe that every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment, and we are honoured to be part of this mission."