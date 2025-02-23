Updated 11.47am with further details released by police

Byron Camilleri has suspended the army brigadier and offered his resignation as minister after 200 kilograms of illegal drugs were stolen from AFM premises on Saturday night.

The theft happened at a location manned by the Armed Forces of Malta, where a container with illegal drugs seized last year was being kept and guarded.

The Home Affairs Minister released a statement on Sunday detailing the sequence of events. He said he was informed of the theft on Sunday morning and after asking for an explanation from the army brigadier, ordered his suspension.

"I have requested the Permanent Secretary to suspend the army brigadier," the minister stated, "pending a thorough investigation to determine whether all necessary precautions were taken."

The minister also confirmed that he has offered his resignation to the Prime Minister, emphasising his sense of responsibility despite having no direct involvement in the drug storage arrangements. It is not clear if Robert Abela will accept his resignation.

"Even though I had no role in the decision and even less in its implementation, I believe that this is what integrity demands. I am doing this because I feel this is a serious case, but I am doing so with great serenity because for me public life has always been just a service to the public."

In a statement released shortly afterwards, the police revealed more details about the theft, saying it was informed of the theft at 3am last night and that 200 kilograms of cannabis resin was missing from the container.

The seals on the container were broken and it was forced open, the police said.

'I was let down' - Byron Camilleri

Contacted by Times of Malta, Camilleri said: "I was let down. Principles come first. I've offered my resignation out of loyalty to my country."

In his statement he explained that several weeks ago, the permanent secretary informed him of a request from the Court Agency to relocate seized drugs from the Freeport due to potential industrial action.

The drugs, seized in June 2024, were partially awaiting destruction.

The permanent secretary was to coordinate with AFM Brigadier Clinton J O’Neill regarding secure storage. The Minister stated he received no further updates till Sunday morning, when the Police Commissioner informed him of the drug theft from a container that was being stored in an AFM property.

Camilleri immediately sought an explanation from Brigadier O'Neill, who reported that the container was in a secured area with CCTV and regular patrols.

However, the container was breached overnight, and the theft was discovered during a routine inspection. No suspicious activity was reported by on-duty personnel.

O’Neill joined the AFM in 1992 and was appointed its commander in 2022, succeeding Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi, who now serves as Maltese ambassador to the Netherlands.

The police are currently investigating the theft under the direction of Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici.