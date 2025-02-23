The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with Tourism Minister Ian Borg vowing to “clean up” Comino and from summer to introduce a capacity cap for commercial boat operators.

Separately, the newspaper reported how three Turkish celebrities have been met with legal action after returning home from Malta, accused of illegally promoting gambling while visiting the country.

Malta Today publishes survey results on respondents’ satisfaction with the Cabinet’s performance and ranks the ministers’ roles. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, and Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg emerged as top-rated ministers.

It separately publishes how a number of Malta’s big players in the cab industry collectively owe millions to the taxman in unpaid VAT dating back years.

Illum similarly reports MaltaToday’s poll results on its front page.

The Malta Independent on Sunday publishes comments by Police Assistant Commissioner Louise Calleja, responsible for the Gender-Based and Domestic Violence Unit, on how victims have the final say on whether to undergo a risk assessment or not.

The newspaper also publishes comments by PN MP Karol Aquilina who said Prime Minister Robert Abela is more dangerous than former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

It-Torċa leads with how no lessons were learnt from Egrant and how there is internal conflict within the Nationalist Party.

Il-Mument publishes comments by Alfred Spiteri, a man who lives in a garage in Żabbar where the roof is slowly coming apart and who has been calling on the Housing Authority to help him find a more suitable place to live.