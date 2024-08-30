Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has said accusations made against him tied to a bombshell court application about a LESA racket filed by Jason Azzopardi on Friday are “baseless and unfounded”.

The minister posted his brief reaction following the publication of new legal proceedings filed by Azzopardi, in which he alleged a complex racket involving LESA officials, which saw tourists being unknowingly fined for traffic contraventions that were committed by local drivers.

The explosive application called for an urgent magisterial inquiry to investigate the alleged racket, which Azzopardi claims saw millions of euros swindled from public coffers and into the pockets of top LESA officials and private car hire companies.

In the application, Azzopardi claims that Camilleri who is politically responsible for LESA, knew about the alleged racket and did nothing to put a stop to it.

He also alleges that Camilleri’s niece was engaged as a summer worker at LESA but instead spent the summer at her uncle’s ministry in Valletta.

“This coordinated and desperate attack against continued today with totally baseless and unfounded allegations,” Camilleri said on Friday in a terse Facebook post.

“These are aimed at tarnishing my reputation and attacking my integrity. Those who know me know how I've always acted and so I look forward to these allegations being investigated.”