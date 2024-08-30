Unsuspecting tourists driving rented vehicles while on holiday in Malta were unknowingly slapped with fines and penalty points for traffic contraventions committed by local drivers in an alleged complex fraudulent racket operated by LESA officials, swindling millions of euros out of public coffers.

Details were divulged on Friday by lawyer Jason Azzopardi in yet another call for an urgent magisterial inquiry into what appears to be an intricate web of deceit, forgery, fraud and money laundering spun across the public agency, private car hire companies, public officials and private individuals.

The victims of this large-scale fraud were generally tourists on temporary stays in Malta, unfortunate enough to have been driving a rented vehicle on the day that a local driver, generally hailing from the Labour Party camp, ran into trouble with the traffic watchdog.

Millions of euros were siphoned out of the public coffers into the pockets of public officials who perpetrated the fraud as well as private individuals, such as car rental company owners, who pocketed fines taken from innocent law-abiding tourists.

Azzopardi claims that the racket had been ongoing for years, at least since 2021, and was fine-tuned to function with the “precision of a Swiss watch.”

'Standard operating procedure'

In his lengthy court application, Azzopardi seeks to simplify the workings of this racket for the benefit of the magistrate who would ultimately decide whether to uphold the request for an “urgent” in genere inquiry.

So, for example, a local driver committed a traffic offence by speeding or parking at a corner or double parking or driving the wrong way.

LESA, the government's local enforcement system agency, would issue a fine and penalty points to be deducted from that driver’s licence.

Drivers, among whom were Labour Party delegates or persons referred to LESA by the PL customer care, would head to the agency, or more precisely, to the offices of CEO Svetlik Flores and customer care official Neville Camilleri.

Camilleri is also a Paola local councillor on Labour’s ticket.

Through their privileged “backdoor” access to the agency’s servers, these two officials allegedly manipulated data in such a manner as to transfer fines and penalty points onto the name of some unsuspecting tourist who, on that same date and time, happened to be driving a rented car somewhere across the islands.

Grasping the workings of the racket

The alleged racket worked in two ways.

LESA had access to the car hire agreements signed by customers of private companies.

Azzopardi claims that Flores and Camilleri devised a cunning system whereby tourists’ signatures were forged, sometimes even “photoshopped”, on fake agreements to make it seem that the tourist had agreed to the transfer of penalty points under his name.

Such transfer is permissible as long as both parties agree and put their signature on it.

But in this case, the tourist would not even be aware of the points added to his name.

And once his holiday was over and he returned home, those added points would not affect his driving licence abroad.

The local driver, on the other hand, benefited greatly, especially if his driving licence was hanging by a thread. Being spared a handful of points meant that the driver could hang on to his licence.

And if that driver’s living depended on a valid driving licence, the benefit accrued through this devious system of offloading points was even greater, explained Azzopardi, basing his argument on information gathered from sources over many months.

Flores and Camilleri also fared well through this ingenious system, fattening their pockets to the detriment of the state, Azzopardi claimed. Camilleri allegedly received both cash payments and material gifts.

A win-win situation

As for the monetary fines, those were taken by car rental companies out of pre-authorised sums by tourists presenting their credit cards when signing the rental agreement.

A declaration from the LESA website would state that the customer would take responsibility for any penalty points incurred while driving a rented vehicle.

A clause in the rental agreement would authorise the company to draw an amount from the customer’s credit card in case of any traffic contravention or insurance excesses.

The pre-authorised sum could even be as much as €1,500.

So when the tourist is about to check in at the airport on his flight back home, he might realise that an amount, say some €60, was deducted for a fine from his credit card.

But in the rush to get back home, the unsuspecting tourist is unlikely wish to waste time questioning that fine which he never knew he had incurred.

And it was far more unlikely that he would return to contest the fine before a local tribunal.

The money ended up being allegedly pocketed by the car hire company rather than LESA.

And so the fraud went undetected.

Thousands of unsuspecting tourists were allegedly ripped off through this racket.

Sources 'too scared' to meet Azzopardi in public view

Since October 2023, numerous persons spoke to Azzopardi under professional secrecy, some too scared to meet him in public.

They sought isolated meeting spots far from prying eyes.

Sources within LESA also stepped forward, as did Labour Party insiders who told Azzopardi that “we can no longer bear all this filth”.

Sources from car hire firms were also willing to testify on oath.

For the past three years and right up to June’s electoral campaign, Neville Camilleri approached people on Paola Square telling them to reach out to persons who wanted their driving fines and penalty points cancelled.

“So that I can remove them,” [ħalli naħfirhomlhom] Camilleri allegedly directed.

And so the trail of drivers visiting Flores’ and Camilleri’s offices continued.

One car hire company owner, based in Birkirkara, allegedly had hundreds of penalty points incurred by his drivers “pardoned” in such a manner.

Only a magisterial inquiry could delve into this racket, ordering investigations into LESA servers, argued Azzopardi.

Flores and Camilleri should face charges for criminal conspiracy, trading in influence, document fraud, making gains through fraudulent means, computer misuse, money laundering, bribery of public officials and embezzlement.

Azzopardi claimed that Prime Minister Robert Abela and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri had “visibility” of the racket but remained tacit, thus granting impunity which allowed the racket to take root and flourish.

Three LESA officials 'paid for nothing'

Two full-time LESA officials have not clocked in for months, sources told Azzopardi.

They only turned up once a month with their timesheets to claim wages, with inside sources wondering why they were getting paid at all.

A third employee was Minister Camilleri’s niece who, although engaged as a summer worker at LESA, was actually spending time at her uncle’s ministry in Valletta, all with Flores' approval.

In a systematic and continuous manner as authors and accomplices, Flores and Camilleri were allegedly involved in this fraudulent racket of large proportions which only a magisterial inquiry could resolve and bring to justice.