Cab fleets have found a way to temporarily hire new third-country national drivers despite a government policy that rejects new work permit applications in the industry.

The fleets do this by acquiring a temporary work permit, commonly known as a “blue paper,” for their new hired personnel who are already based in Malta. Third-country nationals (TCNs) are from outside the EU.

Among the fleets actively employing new drivers is a company partly owned by former economy minister Chris Cardona and another company owned by Gozitan businessman Mark Agius.

In July, the government said new applications by third-country nationals for cab driving and food courier work permits were being turned down because the market had “reached saturation”.

The Home Affairs Ministry had said this applied to people abroad seeking a job here and those already in Malta who were changing their employer. Those applying to renew their permit with the same employer are being accepted.

But while waiting for a decision on whether to approve or reject a new work permit application, Identità’s policy is to issue the “blue paper” when a third-country national is already working in Malta and is applying to either renew their permit with their current employer or changing their employer.

Therefore, employees engaged with a new employer are allowed to legally work at their new job until a final decision is taken or the temporary permit expires after two months.

A joint statement by Identità and JobsPlus said authorities have not issued any work permits for new applications in the cab industry, adding that it was the agency’s practice to issue the “blue paper”.

“As with any other workers, TCNs applying for a change of employer application are provided with an interim receipt, commonly known as the ‘blue paper’, a procedure that has been in place for many years. This document is revoked once a final decision regarding their application is made.”

The policy was introduced to allow workers already based in Malta to continue working and earning a salary while waiting for Identità’s decision.

“Agius Trading” is one fleet that has been actively employing drivers since the government announced the policy change. The company is owned by Mark Agius, known by many as ‘Ta’ Dirjanu’, and his siblings Joseph and Maria.

Agius is a close business partner of Gozitan mega-developer Joseph Portelli.

Replying to questions, a spokesperson for Agius Trading said the company has been forced to employ workers using temporary work permits to keep operations going.

'We're facing serious challenges due to an overnight change'

“Agius Trading owns 200 cabs and, like other cab companies, is facing serious challenges in the industry due to an overnight change in regulations,” the spokesperson said.

They said the company’s policy has always been to employ drivers already in Malta who may wish to change employers for better rates.

“However, the government has even stopped allowing ‘change of employer’ applications in this industry, which effectively puts us in the same dilemma as those who bring foreign workers from abroad for this industry,” the spokesperson said.

“The only thing the government is allowing at the moment is for Identità to give two-month temporary work permits until it concludes its labour study and charts a way forward for the industry.

"Therefore, yes, cab drivers who are being employed with Agius Trading and other cab companies today are doing so on this ‘blue paper’, a temporary work permit that expires after two months.

“This is obviously not an ideal way to plan your career or business, but this is the situation facing cab drivers and employers in Malta today.”

IWS Global Limited, a company jointly owned by Chris Cardona and his business partner Matthias Vidergold, have also been actively hiring new employees.

Times of Malta listened to phone calls between IWS representatives and TCNs who expressed interest in joining the company as drivers.

IWS representatives confirmed they are actively hiring drivers in the calls.

The caller asked if he should worry about the new government policy and if he would be impacted by the policy on the cab industry, but the IWS representative said he would not.

IWS told the caller to tell any of his friends to apply with the company as well, either as cab drivers or food couriers.

“Feel free to share my email with your colleagues,” the representative said, adding that the company “does not have a limit on the number of people they will hire”.

In another call Times of Malta listened to, IWS confirmed that the company is hiring cab drivers, adding that Identità is likely to approve the application.

“If you are eligible and you fulfil the criteria for the vacancy, ID Malta will not fail to give it to you,” another IWS representative told another caller.

“If you have everything according to law, I don’t see why they will refuse your file or have any rejection.”

The IWS representative said that the government is accepting applications for drivers who are changing their employers but remain in the industry.

Identità sources confirmed this is not the case.

Replying to questions specifically about IWS, Identità and JobsPlus confirmed that no work permits for cab drivers or food couriers were issued to IWS.

“Like many other companies, IWS applied to employ workers in this sector; however, as with other fleet operators, no permit was granted. Identità and JobsPlus have issued various refusals, while other applications are still under review.”