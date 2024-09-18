Mark Agius, a business partner of developer Joseph Portelli, has filed a fresh application to develop a controversial ruin in Qala.

Back in 2019, the Planning Authority had approved a planning application for a roofless hovel in rural Qala along Triq ta' Gafan to be turned into a villa with a swimming pool, despite the site being outside of the development zone.

The decision had sparked immediate and widespread backlash, with the locality's council vowing to appeal.

Portelli later announced that he would be voluntarily renouncing the permit and he blamed the PA and the media for fanning outrage and unfairly singling out the project.

In the new application, PA/06371/24, Agius and architect Alexander Bigeni are applying to rebuild and restore the structure and the surrounding rubble walls, forming a beaten earth path and planting trees.

Initial plans for a swimming pool appear to have been dropped.

The planning application was received by the PA on August 14 and representations close on October 25, with a target date for a first hearing set for January 13, 2025.

According to policies established in 2014, in order to be considered, such applications needed to prove that the area to be developed had once been used as a residence.

To try to satisfy this requisite, the original applicant had provided the PA with the death certificate of an 84-year-old farmer, Grazia Mifsud, who was found dead in the area in 1921.

But Times of Malta revealed that Mifsud actually lived in another house in central Qala according to a document from Qala’s Status Animarum – the parish archives – which records the village’s residents during that period.